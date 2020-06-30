The Council discussed the concept of reforming the customs: details
During a meeting of the National Council of reforms, which was held under the chairmanship of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, was presented the concept of reforming the customs. It was noted that customs needs to move away from bureaucracy and to become a useful service for business. It is reported by the OP.
“The creation of a network of “open customs areas” will contribute to the increase of salaries of customs officers, upgrading customs infrastructure, will host an automation and digitalization of the customs system”, — stated in the message.
Also Chairman of the Executive Committee of reforms Saakashvili spoke about the concept of open customs area.
“The main concept of an open customs area is that we move away from the classic stamp and turn it into a paid service”, — said Saakashvili.
It is reported that the reform provides for increased responsibility for smuggling. In addition, it is proposed to unify the tariff rates. Now Ukraine is one of intercontinenal in the world in terms of the rates of duty.
“If we are talking about customs reform, we should be the Manager is the head of customs, who will be able to implement (reform — ed.) in life,” said Zelensky.
The President stressed that the person who is responsible for the implementation of reforms has also to answer for the period of its implementation.
In addition, at the meeting of the National Council of reforms was provided with a preliminary version of the draft law on the tax on the capital.
“Any reform, if you are ready to implement — no need to touch it. I think that if we introduce a tax on capital is derived, then enter. Enter — and all. If it improves the lives of people, it is necessary to enter. Without these “right”, “left”, “little”, “try”. I think so,” said the President.
After a detailed discussion the participants agreed to continue working on this bill for its improvement.
As reported, Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko said that corruption at customs is going to fight through digitization — set scanners, scales and cameras.
