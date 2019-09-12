The Council has introduced new rules for entrepreneurs
September 10, the deputies voted for the package of laws on the use of cash registers (RRO) in the trade — for natural persons-entrepreneurs with turnover up to 1 million hryvnia per year established a transitional period until 2021.
It is reported AIN.ua
It is noted that the PPO is now required to use Fapi on a single tax 2-4 groups in the sphere of trade, public catering and services with an income of more than 1 million hryvnia in the year.
In accordance with changes in legislation, restrictions on the amount of income will be no more.
From 1 January 2021 Fopi on a single tax 2-4 groups will be required to use a PPO or PRRO — these rules, as before, would relate to the economic entities in the sphere of trade, public catering and services, which are settled in cash and/or non-cash form (with the use of electronic means of payment, payment checks, counters, etc.) when selling goods (providing services).
These rules will touch on:
FLP on a single tax group 1;
entities, calculated in a cashless form by transferring funds from the payer’s to the payee’s account without the use of electronic means of payment, payment checks, counters, etc.;
business entities whose activities do not fall under the Classifier SFS (generally, manufacturers).
business entities whose activities are subject to the exceptions provided for in article 9 of the Law.
Recall:
Each year, the amount of the tax debt FLP grows by 700 million hryvnia: in 2017 the total FLP debt was 3.6 billion, in 2018 — 4.1 billion.