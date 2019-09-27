The country in which the largest number of super-rich people: study
According to a new report published by Wealth-X, the United States remains the country with the largest number of multimillionaires in the world — more than China, Japan, Germany, Canada and France combined.
In the report of World Ultra Wealth Report 2019 says that the US is home to 81 340 people with private capital of not less than $ 30 million, which is 2.2% more compared to last year. Today in America, home to 31% of super rich population in the world. In China, which ranked second, the share of multimillionaires is 24 965 people.
“Throughout the year there were signs of a slowdown related to the lagging effect of previous efforts to reduce the share of borrowed funds and with the escalation of a trade war with the United States, the report says. — Portfolios of well-being was burdened by the drop in the stock market and the lower currency pressure against the dollar.”
In new York there are 9000 of super-rich people, which helped him to regain the title of the city’s wealthiest inhabitants. The city replaced Hong Kong with the first line. A rich population of Hong Kong declined by almost 11%, mainly due to the decline in demand in the Chinese economy, which has been involved in more than one year trade war with the United States.
In third place is Japan, whose population in 2018 was 17 855 people, representing a slight decrease compared to the previous year. At the same time, Germany (fourth) had in 2018, about 15 685 multimillionaires, which is 4% higher than a year ago, despite a number of economic difficulties.
In fifth place was Canada with 10 395 super-rich citizens, which is 4% less than in 2017. In sixth place is France. The result was virtually unchanged compared with the previous year (10 145).
One of the most interesting developments was the increase in the number of superrich in the United Kingdom, which have dramatically outstripped Hong Kong, despite concerns about the possible catastrophic consequences of the upcoming breccia.
The share of the top 10 countries accounted for 72% of the world population with high income.