The country is starving in Russia are outraged vismirnovite money son Wernicke

Son of Russian actor Igor Vernik, Gregory became the object of hatred of compatriots from-for a photo, on which he blew his nose into a banknote of five thousand rubles.
The Vernik, Jr. has published in social networks, the Russian producer, the Creator of the group “Tender may” Andrei Razin.
“I consider it an insult to the behavior of the student Theater, Gregory wernick, son of famous actor Igor Vernik. To wipe his nose pyatitysyachnyj bills when the country is starving and people barely make ends meet. So to insult our national currency consider unacceptable,” wrote the indignant Razin.
His comment was picked up, and the network began “the lynching” Gregory wernick. Not left without attention to the theme, and rossm. Had to intervene scandal star father.
Igor Vernik has stood up for his son. He noted that the picture is a frame from a movie in which Gregory plays “the bastard”. “This is a frame from a short film in which he starred,” said wernick, a senior.
After that Razin has published another post in which he advised Gregory to read scripts.
Earlier, Andrei Razin appealed to President Vladimir Zelensky with a request for the lifting of the ban on entry to Ukraine. Producer, according to him, was going to save the singer Nina Kirso.
