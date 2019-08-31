The coup-2019: social media mocked the Deputy SMS
Message from the Deputy Elizaveta Bohutska (Servant of the People), which on Thursday, August 29, came out in the media, became an occasion for fun in social networks.
Reporters in the courtroom was able to spy her SMS messages with the unidentified “Helen” in which she declared that Poroshenko allegedly in December is preparing a coup, to prevent which, according to her, the Minister of interior will be re-appointed Avakov.
“I’m very upset, but the other way yet. He (Avakov — ed.) remains until December. It is on the Dec Peter is preparing a Coup,” reads the correspondence.
This SMS Bohutska has generated a lot of memes and jokes in social networks.