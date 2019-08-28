The couple Beckham spends a vacation on the yacht of his godfather Elton John (photo)
Famous ex-football player “Manchester United” and England’s 44-year-old David Beckham, along with 45-year-old wife Victoria (ex-soloist of the pop group Spice Girls) and children — 20-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, a 14-year-old Cruz and 8-year-old Harper spends a vacation in the South of France (formerly of the famous family was vacationing in Miami and Italy). And not in some posh five-star hotel and on the yacht of his godfather Elton John. Fortunately, they know a quarter of a century, besides the famous musician baptised Beckham’s sons — Brooklyn and Romeo.
“Uncle Elton. We’ve known each other for 25 years. Have a good time?” — signed David photo with the owner of the yacht.
Also David made a photo for memory with Elton’s partner, filmmaker David furnish. They got married in 2014, the Beckhams were at the wedding.
Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham
By the way, Victoria was photographed on a yacht in a dress its brand value of $ 2,300.
David did not miss the chance of teasing his wife, by signing her photo: “seriously, what? Clothes for yachts in the style of Victoria Beckham”.
Victoria’s response did not hesitate, put a photo of her husband asleep in the shirt Versace.
Photo Instagram
