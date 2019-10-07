The couple decided never to open the door on their first day after marriage
On the first day of their marriage the husband and wife agreed never to open the door. The same day my husband’s parents came to him and knocked on the door. Husband and wife looked at each other. My husband wanted to open the door, but since they had an agreement he did not, so his parents left. After some time, the same day came his wife’s parents. Husband and wife looked at each other, and although they had an agreement, wife with tears in his eyes whispered, “I can’t do this with parents,” and she opened the door.
The husband said nothing…
Years passed, and they had 2 boys. After some time they had a girl. Father had a very big and lavish party in honor of his newborn daughter and invited all the friends. Later that night his wife asked him why such a big celebration in honor of their daughter, while they did nothing of the sort in honor of older children. The husband simply replied, “Because, finally, was born the one who will open the door for me”.
Daughters are so special… Your little girl will hold your hand a little longer, but will hold your heart forever.