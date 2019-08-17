The couple decided to adopt a boy and a girl, but abandoned their little family member
Twenty-seven, Aimee and dvadtsatipyatiletnih James Cooper always wanted to take on abandoned children, and was soon able to realize that dream.
Learning about six months old child named Casey, the couple decided to adopt him. The biological mother of the boy already pregnant with a second child, which also planned to abandon.
When a girl is sister, Casey, Cooper took on her. Given the name Sayre.
After some time, the couple began to think about how to give birth to her own child.
James and Aimee really wanted to the baby was similar for both of them, and decided, suddenly discovered that the biological mother of Casey and Sayre’s pregnant again. The woman wanted to offer them to third child.
However, the pair refused, they did not want to change their plans. In the end, because they are unable to take responsibility for all the children of this woman?