The couple decided to adopt a boy and a girl, but abandoned their little family member

| August 17, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Пара решила усыновить мальчика и девочку, но отказалась от их маленького родственника

Twenty-seven, Aimee and dvadtsatipyatiletnih James Cooper always wanted to take on abandoned children, and was soon able to realize that dream.

Пара решила усыновить мальчика и девочку, но отказалась от их маленького родственника

Learning about six months old child named Casey, the couple decided to adopt him. The biological mother of the boy already pregnant with a second child, which also planned to abandon.

Пара решила усыновить мальчика и девочку, но отказалась от их маленького родственника

When a girl is sister, Casey, Cooper took on her. Given the name Sayre.

Пара решила усыновить мальчика и девочку, но отказалась от их маленького родственника

After some time, the couple began to think about how to give birth to her own child.

Пара решила усыновить мальчика и девочку, но отказалась от их маленького родственника

James and Aimee really wanted to the baby was similar for both of them, and decided, suddenly discovered that the biological mother of Casey and Sayre’s pregnant again. The woman wanted to offer them to third child.

However, the pair refused, they did not want to change their plans. In the end, because they are unable to take responsibility for all the children of this woman?

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.