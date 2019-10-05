The couple famous Hollywood actors was born the third child (photo)
Wife-actors Blake lively (star of the TV series “Gossip girl”) and Ryan Reynolds (“van Wilder”, “Horror Amitvillya”, “Deadpool”) for the third time became the parents. About it reports the edition “Us Weekly”. And an addition to the family happened two months ago. And all this time the news had been kept secret.
42-year-old Ryan and the 31-year-old Blake married in September 2012, already have two daughters — four year old James and two year old Inez.
My girl keira and her husband had called, according to rumors, Delilah.
