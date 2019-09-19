The couple gave birth to an angel child has stunning eyes
A former member of the National football League of USA Michael Bennett in 2015 became Pope. His wife Katie gave birth to a daughter, whom they called Cayey. Baby has incredible good looks, which today is discussing the entire Internet.
She was able to inherit from their parents only the best features. The girl has the divine blue eyes and white hair, while being mulatto. Hard to believe such a stunning combination.
Michael is African American, and Katie — Europeans. Because the appearance of the baby was a miracle.
Today, Kya is already four years old. Her mom decided to post pictures of daughter on instagram.
The photos instantly went to the Internet users were delighted from the appearance of the baby.
Not long ago, Katie created her daughter a separate page, which has already signed up a countless number of fans.
In addition to this, the photos are immediately noticed and the representatives of model agencies, who immediately decided to offer the girl a job.
Now with her mother Kaya, possessing an ethereal, unique appearance, earns money for their future life.