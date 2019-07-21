The couple has long tried to conceive a child, and this is what came of it! A real surprise!
Beata and Powell repeatedly tried to conceive a child, but they constantly interfere with different problems: woman problems were found complicating pregnancy, and problems with excess weight. The second she was able to overcome that, — lost more than thirty pounds, but all the efforts did not give the desired result.
Almost in desperation, the couple decided to do IVF, and lo and behold, it worked! Beata got pregnant, however, the story does not end.
During this period, it is recommended to abstain from sex, but the couple ignored the warning. Surprisingly, what resulted only once!
It was time to go to the first ultrasound, and there was just amazing. The doctor congratulated Beata… with triplets!
First, Beata and Powell thought the doctor was joking, but a specialist will be completely serious.
In addition, most incredible, it was found that all of the embryos artificially conceived there was only one, and the other two — naturally.
This fact couple was stunned and pleasantly surprised.
And now, it’s thirty-four weeks. Beata gave birth to three beautiful children. They are called Amelia, Matilda and Boris.
Of course, three of a child is difficult, but the couple unrealistically happy despite the fact that very tired. They do love their long-awaited babies.