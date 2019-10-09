The couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin starred in sexy underwear ads for Calvin…
October 9, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American model Hailey Baldwin, who recently got married for the second time, starred in sexy underwear ads for Calvin Klein. The couple lit up in the video along with other celebs (including Kendall Jenner) and also did a hot photo shoot.
So, on one of the 22-year-old Hayley sits astride the knees of his 25-year-old husband. Fans of the pair joked that Mr. and Mrs. Bieber allowed to look behind the scenes of their honeymoon.
