The couple married in the hospital before the birth of the child
Michael Gallardo and Marie Margaritondo was not expecting a baby and was unpacking after moving. However, when Michael is away on business, a pregnant Marie called him and said that her water broke. Due to the fact that their relationship was not legitimized, the Gallardo could not make decisions regarding the health of companion in case of complications.
In this regard, the man decided to hold a wedding ceremony right in the hospital. The the hospital staff helped the couple in organizing the event, bringing flowers and inviting the priests. Parents Michael and Marie also arrived at the hospital.
“It was so beautiful. Attended our mothers, and we even had music – we have included Mozart on your mobile phone,” said Gallardo.
After the ceremony, Margaritondo was taken to the operating room. Despite the fact that mothers are 40 years old, the child was born healthy.