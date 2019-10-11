The couple named their daughter “Russia”: the network has exploded with jokes and comments
Residents of suburbs named newborn daughter Russia. Now in the documents the girl will be referred to as Russia O. Solnyshkina. Young parents claim that the name was chosen, guided by Patriotic feelings.
A girl named Russia. Name your daughter Russia Oleg and Inna Solnyshkina from the suburbs decided before her birth. The parents are sure that patriotism should be cultivated from the cradle, and unusual name will bring good luck daughter…
The patriotism of the brain?.. Or not? pic.twitter.com/6tD1OgAqTb
Tatiana (@Best_Ural) October 10, 2019
The unusual name of the girl sparked controversy in social networks. Many commentators doubt that the act of parents is patriotism, not a desire to become famous, to stand out, to assert themselves at the expense of the child.
Social media rightly point out that the girl will avoid calling the full name, coming up with nicknames.
Also the commentators do not rule out the possibility that the girl will grow up not a patriot: love of country is brought up, and not given at birth. And about the parents, it seems, not thought.
We will remind, in Ukraine, the civil registry offices annually make a list of the most unusual names of the year. In 2018, the parents called their daughters Princess, Dolphin, Johann-Claudius, Madonna Lama. Among the unusual names of boys were Cantemir, Space, Lucian, Nektarios.
A year earlier, on light there was a girl named Princess, Doll, Cinderella. The company they were boys with names TJ, Yarosvet, Muhammad Ali, Prokhorov-Jai.
