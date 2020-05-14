The course ‘Chemistry around us’ and the tour of the Hermitage: how to spend a weekend in new York (may 15-17)
What: Courses on machine learning
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: the Rapid pace of innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) are creating huge opportunities to transform entire industries and our very existence. After completing this course you will receive a practical understanding of machine learning.
You will master the fundamental concepts of machine learning, you will use the popular machine learning libraries such as SciPy, ScikitLearn, Keras, PyTorch and Tensorflow applied for solving problems of industries, such as object recognition, image processing and video analysis, natural language processing, Recommender systems, and others.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Getty Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: this California art Museum, you can find European works of art until the VIII century. Take a tour on Street View to discover a huge collection of paintings, drawings, sculptures, manuscripts and photographs.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of Versailles Palace
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: this is Probably the most impressive virtual tour of the entire collection. Google Arts&Culture has created a really extensive collection of Versailles Palace – the famous home of Louis XIV, the Sun King. Not only can you enjoy videotron in the Palace itself (or the stream in virtual reality) – Google Arts&Culture also have collected some of the best works of art and artifacts in the Palace. You can go to the famous hall of mirrors, walk the extensive gardens and even find places that had not seen before even in pictures.
To visit the online tour available on the link.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Coronavirus: a case against panic”
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: the world health organization officially declared a pandemic of a new coronavirus infection. Around the world in quarantine, close schools and entire cities. From shops disappear food and protective masks. In social networks spread myths and speculation. To prevent the spread of panic can only be objective and truthful information. On this course you will learn everything about the fashion industry, and why should not panic.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour to the Gorge Cascadilla
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: the Gem of the state of new York. To visit this place, you need to use Google Street View. You will pass the waterfalls and climb up the stone steps to enjoy the view.
To go on this virtual tour, click here.
Cost: Free
What: Course “anti bullying”
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: Bullying (harassment) — a disturbing trend, especially for a modern nursery environment. This is a common problem in modern society, and sharply, it appears in the educational environment where the child spends most of his daily life. On this course you will learn how to counteract and prevent bullying.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Hermitage
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: Take a virtual tour of the Hermitage Museum in the project “the Hermitage. Shot on iPhone” — 45 rooms and 600 works of art the State Hermitage Museum, filmed in one plan on one charge iPhone 11 Pro Max. The film lasts 5 hours 19 minutes more info you can read about it here.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Chemistry around us”
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn about the basic principles of chemistry, using substances we encounter every day: food, juices, detergents, plastics. After each lecture you need to perform simple practical tasks, which will allow to empirically verify the operation of chemical laws.
Cost: Free
What: an Online journey to Japan
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: You can get a taste of the Japanese countryside, travelling almost from Hiroshima station to Fuchu station on Geibi. The route passes through the mountainous terrain of the region Chugoku, so expect to see stunning bridges and long dark tunnels through the mountains.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Fundamentals of business communication”
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
More info: the Course will be useful to anyone involved in business communications. Consistently passing course modules, you will learn methods for successful communication. Practical tasks are integrated into video fragments, and tests to verify their knowledge and to consolidate the new material.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
bookmark