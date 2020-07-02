The course is about hormones and 5 myths about radiation: how to spend a weekend in new York city (July 3-5)
What: Course on “Depression: causes and symptoms”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: Depression is a mood disorder, that is, complex mental disorders, especially emotional sphere. This disorder is characterized by various emotional disorders in which people experience sadness, anxiety, guilt, anhedonia, i.e. the inability to experience pleasure, or apathy — a condition where the person does not feel neither negative nor positive emotions. In this course you will learn all about depression and how to recognize it.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about hormones
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: As we grow, sleep, eat, how fast our heart beats, body temperature changes, and our mood — it all depends on hormones. These biologically active substances of the size of molecules transmit information from body to body, from tissue to tissue. In this course you will learn what hormones are different from other substances as they relate to our behavior and why they often become the cause of many diseases.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Useful viruses”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
More info: the Viruses are afraid of: we can’t see them, but they make us sick. We perceive the virus as a threat, but they played a key role in the evolution of life on Earth, and many functions of the body we received thanks to viral genes in our DNA. Modern viruses are training our immune system, and scientists use them to treat disease and create energy efficient materials. On this course you will know how and what are in the viruses. How many viruses living in the human body? As the immune system is protected from virus threats? What viruses are actually harmful and which are useful? And what are the threats?
Cost: Free
What: Course “looks Like the dark side of the human psyche”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: Before the beginning of the last century science knew almost nothing about the most dangerous disorders of personality: psychopathy, narcissism and Machiavellianism. Since then, things cleared up. For example, it is now known that some people with these disorders suffer a lack of empathy and are able to imitate her, and a predisposition to psychopathy may be innate. In this course you will learn what science knows today about the disorders of the dark triad and why they are combined into one group.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Who are the Millennials”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: “Millennials” — the notion of American culture, more precisely, it was introduced into wide circulation by two authors William Strauss and Neil Howe, who wrote the very popular book “Generations: the history of the American future.” Then the ideas in this book were developed in their works. Then followed a number of papers by the same authors, is devoted to maturing Millennials. According to another popular American classification, this is a generation called “generation Y” and “generation Next, echo boomers,” and so on. On this course you will learn interesting facts about Millennials.
Cost: Free
What: Course on “5 myths about radiation”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: Iodine and lead as the ways of protection from radiation, the green glow of radioactive substances and other common ideas about radiation. This course will debunk scientific myths about radiation and common misconceptions.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Why people cry”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
More info: in order to answer this question, we need to distinguish between two concepts: tearing and crying. Lacrimal fluid is formed constantly and contributes to the protection, wetting, and nutrition of the tissues of the eye because the cornea has no blood vessels, is able to provide its power. On this course you will learn and watery eyes and where they come from.
Cost: Free
What: Course “How long do epidemic”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
Read more: the World first heard of coronavirus epidemic in the early 2000-ies. Now, after almost twenty years, the coronavirus again returned to humanity. On this course you will learn whether he will stay in the human population? Will we be vaccinated from COVID-19 each year as the flu? How long will the epidemic? And why the viruses are back, become stronger as they are studied and treated.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “the Aircraft from the passenger to the engineer”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
More info: I think everyone who’s ever bought a plane ticket and I was wondering: what is included in this sum? In this course you will understand how technical requirements for the safety and comfort affect the ticket price, study the main characteristics of the airframe and engines. After completing the course you will know for sure what you pay for buying a ticket.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Fundamentals of business communication”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5
Where: Online
More info: the Course will be useful to anyone involved in business communications. Consistently passing course modules, you will learn methods for successful communication. Practical tasks are integrated into video fragments, and tests to verify their knowledge and to consolidate the new material.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- we offer you to recover in one of 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, it is now not leaving the house, do it – just follow this link.
- get free access to online courses, universities in USA here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- collected here are 50 free courses on a variety of topics
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles of Europe
- dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you are looking for in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15680
[name] => course
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kurs
)
course
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19078
[name] => weekend in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
weekend in new ЙоркеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark