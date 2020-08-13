The course is about music and cinema: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (14-16 August)
What: Course “a brief history of the future”
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16
Where: Online
More info: This course will cover what we will have to co-exist in the XXI century. What is the cause of global warming, as predicted consequences of climate change and what methods you can slow down the process of temperature rise. You will learn how robots and artificial intelligence will help us in the fight for mental health and much more.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about music
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16
Where: Online
Read more: She’s with us every day: on the way to work, in cafes, in the mountain trek or beach vacation, the apartment neighbors, in a taxi. Sometimes we don’t even choose it — it just gets stuck in your head and lives with us. It helps us to relax or be distracted. Sometimes we love it, sometimes it annoys us. She is our companion for life, but we rarely ask ourselves “What impact is it having on us?”. In this course you will learn how music affects our emotions, why differ in our musical tastes, is there anyone among us hidden Mozarts, who uses music therapy in medicine.
Cost: Free
What: Course on “Smart energy”
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16
Where: Online
Read more: the Future of unlimited energy. Its consumption is growing every minute. In this situation the usual methods of energy production can no longer meet all the needs of man. Every year we need to not only produce more energy, but also to disseminate, store, and environment friendly to use it. To create a long-lasting batteries, large batteries and hydrogen cells — all that will power our economy in the future — the need for new materials. What will they be? Is it possible to make an eternal battery? From which to build a solar farm? How to make power cheap and reliable? To these and other questions will find answers in this course.
Cost: Free
What: Online course on biological threats
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16
Where: Online
Read more: Man is the absolute master of the planet. Our impact on fundamental ecosystem processes affect all species and puts harmonious existence of all living things at risk. Human impact for the first time in history reached the planetary scale, and we are faced with questions that need answers. On this course you will learn about the main biological threats and ways of protection from them.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Basics of Finance and investment”
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16
Where: Online
Read more: Deposits, investments, capital market… We hear these words every day, but do we know really what they mean? Is there an alternative to Bank deposits to increase your savings? What is the capital market and how to choose a reliable financial intermediary? Want to get answers to these questions? Want to work in the investment area or are already working and want to improve their level of knowledge? Then this course is for you.
Cost: Free
What: Course “How does the placebo effect”
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16
Where: Online
Read more: Placebo — a substance with no apparent therapeutic properties that can be used as drugs to either mask the medication. The phenomenon of improvement in the state due to the use of such a drug is called a placebo effect. This effect can be traced in a number of mental diseases, pain syndrome, asthma, Parkinson’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, coronary heart disease and hypertension. On this course you will learn why it works.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/Star wars
When: Friday, August 14, from 20:00
Where: Ventura County Fairgrounds 10 Harbor Blvd Ventura, CA 93001
Read more: the Jedi completely destroyed and the galactic Empire, led by Emperor holds the entire Galaxy in his power.
Princess Leia, member of the Galactic Senate, but is actually one of the leaders of the rebels along with his father Bale Organos. The forces of the galactic Empire, led by Sith Lord Darth Vader captures her to find out where the rebel base. At the last moment the Princess has time to send request for help with two droids R2-D2 and C-3PO on the nearby planet Tatooine to a certain Obi-WAN Kenobi.
By chance the droids fall into the property to Luke Skywalker, 19-year-old pilot, who dreams to leave Tatooine, but his uncle Owen Lars doesn’t want Luke repeated the path of his father. R2-D2 runs away and voluntarily goes in search of Kenobi. Luke and C-3PO go on after trying to return a runaway droid and they meet Ben Kenobi. He lives like a hermit away from human settlements and is considered a crazy old man. But comes alive when listened to the message from a runaway droid to appeal to him as Obi-WAN.
Cost: $29
What: a drive-in movie/”American graffiti”
When: Saturday, August 15, from 19:00
Where: The Roadium Open Air Market 2500 West Redondo Beach Boulevard Torrance, CA 90504
Read more: the last night of the summer holidays in August 1962, recent high school graduates and longtime friends curt Henderson and Steve Bolander meet with two other friends, John Milner, the king of street racing, and Terry fields, in the Parking lot of a local establishment, Mel’s Drive-In in Modesto, California. Kurt and Steve will go to the North-East USA to College the next morning. Despite receiving scholarships in the amount of $ 2,000 from local organizations Moose Lodge, curt questioned whether or not to leave Modesto.
Steve gives Terry his Chevrolet Impala 1958 to look after her until he returns for Christmas. A friend of Steve, Lori, who is also the sister of Kurt, arrives in his car. Steve offers Lori, who is already annoyed because of it in College, they dated other people while he’s away to “strengthen” their relationship. Although Lori does not show his frustration openly, she is unhappy, that affects their relationship throughout the evening.
Cost: $25
What: a drive-in movie/”Jurassic Park”
When: Saturday, August 15, from 20:30
Where: Gardena Cinema 14948 Crenshaw Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90249
Read more: “Jurassic Park” (Jurassic Park) — sci-Fi movie of 1993 directed by Steven Spielberg based on the novel by Michael Crichton. The film premiered on 9 June 1993.
The head of the company “InGen”, Professor John Hammond, finds a way of recreating dinosaurs through genetic engineering. The genetic material he finds in mosquitoes that millions of years ago drank the blood of dinosaurs, and then, sitting in a tree, got stuck in tree resin, forming inclusions. The missing code fragments in DNA are complemented by snippets of modern amphibians — frogs. Hammond creates a huge Park whose inhabitants — the dinosaurs.
Cost: $20
What: a drive-in movie/”Indiana Jones”
When: Sunday, 16 August, 19:30
Where: Disabled American Veterans Hall 6543 Corbin Avenue Los Angeles, CA 91367
Read more: 1957, the height of the Cold war. After the events of the first film takes place 21 years (1936) and 19 years after the events of the third film (1938). A group of Soviet military, led by scientist-a fanatic Irina Spalko, under the guise of U.S. army soldiers sent on a secret database vault, located in the desert of Nevada, at Area 51, not far from where Indiana Jones and his friend Mac have conducted archaeological research.
Bursting onto the base, Irina makes Jones to find some mummified remains — because he once was part of a group of scientists engaged in the study of the Holocaust unusual aircraft that occurred 10 years before the events in Roswell, new Mexico (1947). Jones himself, however, did not fully understand the nature of he had seen one of the artifact and its significance, but under the barrel of a dozen guns using the magnetic properties of the fractions extracted from the cartridges (the artifact has the strongest magnetism), it finds the box.
Cost: $5
bookmark