The course of digital development and the tour of the Hermitage: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (June 19-21)
What: Online broadcast “Lions”
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: Lions — representatives of the largest predators in the feline family. They inspire fear and at the same time forced to admire its stately grace that pervades their movement and posture. Watch live webcast at the link, and a video of a small part of the broadcast is available here.
Cost: Free
What: a Course about scientific thinking
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
More info: This course is about the scientific, rational thinking in the broadest sense. You will learn how to build logical reasoning, to debate, to expose pseudo-science and pseudo-logical manipulation. Learn about how to conduct research, not just in big science, but also in everyday matters, and typical work tasks. Will be able to discuss our civilization built on technology and intelligence, and also learn how the ideas of rationality transformed the world and transformed themselves under his influence.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Rhetoric”
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
More info: the Course is designed to acquaint students with actual problems of rhetoric. Since rhetoric is one of the oldest classical disciplines with a rich tradition, the proposed interpretation this course is based on the classical account of concepts, values, rhetoric and oratory.
Cost: Free
What: a Course about digital development
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: This educational program on technological trends and vectors of development of the digital economy, changes in labor markets, and the competencies required for the successful implementation of digital transformation.
Of course you will learn:
- the main areas, technologies and competences required for the implementation of projects in the field of digital economy, ways of search and talent development;
- about the methods of managing changes in digital projects and organizational culture to ensure a flexible response environment;
- about modern methods of project and process management;
- about the basics of working with data.
Cost: Free
What: a Course about advertising in Facebook
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: Today more than half of the cases the use of any digital products using mobile devices. The advertising ecosystem of Facebook gives you access to a large and quality audience of mobile device users in the world, making it an extremely important tool in the hands of the modern marketer.
The course is built on the basis of practical experience engaging users in mobile apps clients of the Agency Ad4top, among which Alibaba Group, Topface, Yandex and other companies. The course content was developed as part of the internship program, aimed at preparing specialists without work experience.
The knowledge gained on the course can be applied as to promote its own apps, and start a career in one of the most popular professions.
Cost: Free
What: Course “How to study effectively”
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: the Ability to learn is one of the key skills of the successful person. How to make it effective? What are the laws and life hacks in training? In this course you will understand the patterns of learning, the knowledge of which will help to acquire knowledge.
Cost: Free
What: the basics of photo and video
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
More info: the Course consists of two parts: the first devoted to photography and the movies. Photographers, Directors, cameramen will tell you about the aspects of photography in simple and understandable language. The course covers not only creative, but more the technical aspects of shooting and processing photos and videos.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of Letchworth Park
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
More info: In this beautiful Park there are three large waterfalls on the river Hennessy and 50 of the tributaries flowing into it. Here you can walk the various Hiking trails or explore the canyon online. The Park is huge, so being able to walk on it virtual will be appreciated by those who do not like to walk a lot or do not have this capability.
To go on this virtual tour, click here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Hermitage
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: Take a virtual tour of the Hermitage Museum in the project “the Hermitage. Shot on iPhone” — 45 rooms and 600 works of art the State Hermitage Museum, filmed in one plan on one charge iPhone 11 Pro Max. The film lasts 5 hours 19 minutes more info you can read about it here.
Cost: Free
What: the Psychology of personal development
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: How to understand yourself? Why planned not work? What tools will help you become stronger and happier?
The expert told in detail about this and gives effective methods. Course you can watch at your own pace — there are no hard deadlines. It is also available at any time after registration. This means that you will be able to go to any lectures.
Cost: Free
