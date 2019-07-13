The court allowed the Tramp to punish cities-“safe haven” for illegals
The administration of U.S. President Donald trump won the first legal victory in its decades-long battle for the punishment of the cities-“safe havens” for violation of the Federal immigration laws. This writes the New York Post.
The panel of three judges of the court of Appeals for the ninth circuit overturned a nationwide injunction prohibiting the Department of justice to financially reward cities and counties that cooperate with Immigration and customs agencies in the US during deportation.
Officials from the Los Angeles (CA) sued to stop the program of the U.S. Department of justice (COPS) awarding cooperating with the immigration authorities of cities, saying that this amounts to Federal coercion.
But in its decision, the court ruled that the trump has the right to promote the city that support its policy.
“Cities of refuge deliberately released criminals from its prisons back into our communities instead of cooperating with immigration and customs police (ICE), said press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. — This decree cancels the illegal decision, which allowed to carry out the policy of the cities of refuge”.
City-“asylum” forbid local law enforcement to cooperate with Federal immigration authorities and inform them of the detainees for petty crimes illegals.
Cities of refuge for a long time cause trump dissatisfaction. A few days after taking office in 2017, trump signed a decree under which Federal funding of the cities of refuge continued. However, the decree was immediately challenged in court. It is still considered unconstitutional, although the administration trump continues to appeal the decision.