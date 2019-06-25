The court allowed to extradite to the United States notorious Ukrainian oligarch
The Supreme court of Austria authorized the extradition of notorious Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash in the USA. This was stated by the judge at the meeting on 25 June in Vienna.
This decision, he did not satisfy the appeal of lawyers of the businessman, which they filed in December 2017, the correspondent of Radio Liberty.
Now from extradition of Dmitry Firtash takes only the signature of the Minister of justice of Austria, which must approve the decision.
Neither Firtash nor his lawyer the court’s decision did not comment and left the building.
At the end of last week in Chicago, a Federal judge Rebecca Pallmeyer refused to cancel the charges of bribery against Firtash. Of the decision taken at the end of last week and contained 39 pages, reported by the American media.
In the indictment, prosecutors implicated Firtash of conspiring to bribe in India for the production of titanium used in jet engines.
Austrian authorities arrested Firtash in 2014. If Austria decides on his extradition, the former ally of the Ukrainian ex-President Viktor Yanukovych unable to extradite to the United States in July.
Firtash denies wrongdoing. His defence insists that the US does not have jurisdiction in respect of crimes in India. Judge Pallmeyer decided that the matter may be considered in America, as the scheme has influenced the American company Boeing.
The Boeing representatives said that they considered the possibility of business with Firtash, but never signed with them agreements. Boeing is not accused of wrongdoing in connection with this case.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Department of justice in 2017, accused the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash in relations with the Russian mafia. 115-page court document States that Dmytro Firtash and his partner, the Hungarian Andras Knopp are high ranking members of Russian organized crime and tried to organize the international titanium racket.
- In 2014, Firtash was arrested by Austrian authorities, but was released on bail of $174 million
- In the USA he is accused of trying with the help of bribes for a total sum of $18.5 million to get permission to mine titanium in India, as well as to use College accounts and servers to transfer bribes to Indian officials. Prosecutors also noted that the case against the tycoon for the bribery of foreign officials, “Congress considers a threat to global security”.
- Titanium sponge should be supplied to the company “Boeing”, the headquarters of which is located in Chicago. Firtash profit from this transaction had to be $500 million of all charges in the US charges Firtash faces 50 years in prison and confiscation of all property.
- Business Firtash was connected with the ex-head of the campaign headquarters of U.S. President Donald trump Paul Manafort. It turns out that in 2008, Firtash was going to rebuild the hotel in new York together with Manufactum. It was about the demolition in 2007 of the famous Drake Hotel in Manhattan. The project of the construction in its place a new hotel was estimated at $850 million Firtash’s Company was going to invest $100 million However, this transaction never took place. Myself by Paul Manafort in comments to NBC said that “never had a business relationship” with Firtash.
- Note that in Ukraine, Firtash is suspected of embezzling 2.6 billion hryvnia National Bank of Ukraine and Nadra of the failed Bank.
- In 2013, as Firtash was estimated at $3,327 billion He was the owner of the Ukrainian TV channel “inter”, holding company, Group DF, 45% of RosUkrEnergo, Cherkasy plant “Azot”. He also has assets in the chemical industry and the energy infrastructure. In addition to Ukraine, the businessman owns companies in Austria, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Tajikistan, Switzerland, Estonia.
- On 7 June 2019, in mass media there were allegations that Firtash can be extradited to the United States in early July after a five-year fight against deportation to America.