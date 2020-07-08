The court allowed to take away from Kolomoisky beer glasses in the debt of PrivatBank
Photo: epravda.com.ua
Of the 216 billion. debt of companies that are associated with Kolomoisky PrivatBank managed to collect UAH 8.2 billion
The collateral includes a dishwasher and washing machine, spoons, ice tongs, beer glasses, saucers, and other kitchen utensils.
The economic court of Dnipropetrovsk region has approved the sale of the property of the Dnieper company Fortuna, collateral for loans PrivatBank issued by the Western car company from Chernivtsi. A decision of the court published in the unified state register, reported Wednesday, July 8, edition Finbalans.
The collateral includes a dishwasher and washing machine, spoons, ice tongs, beer glasses, saucers, and other kitchen utensils as well as home interior products: sofas, blinds, dustbins, etc.
The value of collateral assessed at 2.9 million.
Economic court of Chernivtsi region in December 2017 granted the petition of the state of PrivatBank on the recovery from Western auto company debt credit agreement in the amount of 1.28 billion. Of these, the Bank managed to return only 35,3 million UAH.
In the state register of companies by the founders of the automobile company stated in the company Collatio, Financial capital, ELARA, which is associated with the former owner of PrivatBank Igor Kolomoisky.
According to estimates PrivatBank, the volume of debts on loans by companies related to its former owners, is 216 billion. Of this amount, at the end of December 2019 was repaid 8.2 billion UAH.
Previously, the Supreme court 2 Jun closed the proceedings on the appeal of PrivatBank on the payment of 22 million UAH. Nikopol Ferroalloy. The proceedings terminated at the request of NFP, owned by Ihor Kolomoisky, the former owner of PrivatBank.
