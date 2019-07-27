The court announced the details of the gang rape 12 Israeli teenagers, 19-year-old British woman in a hotel on Cyprus (PHOTO)

Loading...

Cyprus Russia 12 Teens from Israel were detained by police on suspicion of gang rape 19-the summer citizen of great Britain. According to Israeli media, the suspect approximately 16-18 years, in a short time they were to be called up for military service, some in elite units of the Israel defense forces.

According to the materials of the investigation, the rape was committed in room 723 of the Napa Rocks hotel in the resort town of Ayia NAPA, which is 8 kilometers from Protaras, on the night of Wednesday, July 17. The victim, who worked in the club restaurant (she was handing out flyers on the street, inviting passers-by), a few days before that, I met two Israelis. One of them (in fact, he appears as “suspect N1”) she began a relationship and, at least twice they had sex. This man asked a girl to his hotel room 723.

The testimony of the victims and the accused disagree. The Briton claims that this Israeli young man was somehow rough with her and raped her, and then allegedly invited a number of his friends to molest her. According to the victim, all 12 Israelis raped her in turns, one after the other, and some recorded the beatings on their mobile phones. The victim says he was familiar with only two of those who raped her. She also stated that only some of the rapists used a condom.

In the course of the interrogation of the nine detainees confessed that they really were in a different time in room 723 at the time of the alleged rape, but the two of them argued that only stood on the threshold of the room and had no bodily proximity with the British. Another three said that their at this time the hotel was not: one was in a nightclub, the other in the “McDonald’s”, and the third during the incident was in another room with his girlfriend. It was proved by the pictures provided by the investigation.

To check charges Cyprus police confiscated 11 smartphones the Israelis, and managed to restore the remote with information. However, this information is not directly confirmed the accusations, but on the contrary, the more confused the case. On one of the restored video, filmed on the night of the alleged rape, I hear the girl only asks in English to close the door. While other videos have convinced the police that 5 of the 12 detained suspects were not involved in the rape. This was confirmed by the first DNA tests, which were collected from five found used condoms.

And though one the DNA results confirmed that one of the suspects who claimed to not sleep with the victim, yet did it, the police also found at the scene of the alleged crime, the DNA of three people who are not among the 12 detainees. That is any girl recently had sex with three other men or she was indeed raped, but not those who are detained by the police.

The main suspect (“suspect N1”) States that group sex really was, but she said she was for “open relationship” that she didn’t mind the sex with multiple partners and claimed that she was 25 years old. According to “suspect N1”, in the evening they went to the hotel room with the victim, where you have sex, during which the girl said she was not against sex with his buddy or two. According to him, in his hotel room there was a couple of his friends. Moreover, the girl herself chose the members of the “gang rape” of his buddies who were sitting in the lobby, rooms and alternately came into the room.

And according to the testimony of the plaintiff, a young man committed with her actions of sexual nature against her will, and then invited 11 friends who also started with her “imposed” sex. She argues that “the suspect N1” at this time, holding her by the feet, preventing escape. But around six in the morning the Complainant allegedly managed to escape, and she ran out of the room in the Nude. She then reported the incident to their friends the British, who took her to a local hospital and called the police. The hospital was drawn up, which made the results of the preliminary medical examination of rape and scratches on the legs, informs NEWSru Israel.

After that, the hotel was a fight between the citizens of the UK, friends of the victim, and Israeli citizens suspected of rape. On the body two suspects after a fight left traces of physical violence.

At the moment, five detained Israelis innocence have been proven, are already free and returned to Israel. “Straight from the airport to the Wailing Wall – said one of them. We stayed together, played cards and believed in what we release. Kip has helped,” he was quoted by the Israeli Russian TV channel 9.

And the remaining under arrest seven suspects the court of the city of Paralimini that in the South-East of Cyprus, on the eve of the extended the detention period for another 6 days. The court went to meet the requirement of law enforcement agencies who argued the request that the Israelis can leave Cyprus, for example, moved by land to the territory of Northern Cyprus, which has no extradition agreements, or try to confuse the investigation, destroying the evidence.

Although representatives of the Cyprus police claim to have gathered significant evidence base in relation to several of the detainees, the defense is confident that the investigation uses the time of renewal of the term of arrest of the suspect for a thorough and professional examination of all the circumstances, which in the end will show that no rape was not.

At trial, the defense has presented evidence that the Briton, who said about rape, told his girlfriend that had previously filed complaints of gang rape in his native England and received tens of thousands of pounds compensation.

In the British media, just as in Israel are closely watching the developments in this scandal, as every year more than one million British tourists visit Cyprus resorts.

Before the Cyprus police has the challenge of a criminal trial against 12 of the Israelis is highly undesirable for this small island nation. In addition, in such cases when it is impossible to determine there was rape or not, the courts have to play in “believe it or not”, instead of to be guided by the material evidence, as is proper in a criminal trial.

In fact even if the body of the girl will find samples of the flesh of the other suspects, the evidence of rape is still not going to. On the other hand, of course, there is the situation where the sex started out consensual, and then escalated into the rape holding.