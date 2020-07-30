The court brought from custody, the Ocean plant — the social network
Photo: nikvesti.com
Because of the arrest of the company has lost 218 million UAH foreign investment, says its owner
The situation around the Ocean were resolved with the participation of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada from Nikolaev area, according to the owner of the plant.
The Pechersky district court of Kiev cancelled the seizure of the Nikolaev shipbuilding plant Ocean. On Thursday, July 30, said the owner of the enterprise Vasily Kapatsina in the social network.
According to him, the prosecution has not provided evidence of prolongation of arrest of property. Kapatsina declared intention to achieve from prosecutors damages caused to the Ocean in connection with the arrest.
Because of the arrest of the company has lost 218 million UAH foreign investment, he said. Also Kapatsina noted that the situation around the Ocean were resolved with the participation of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada from Nikolaev area.
We will remind, on January 23 the attorney General’s office announced the arrest of property of the Nikolaev shipbuilding plant Ocean by the decision of Pechersky regional court of Kiev.
It was noted that an arrest does not prohibit owners to use and own that property, the court ban applies only to the right to control and dispose of it.
korrespondent.net