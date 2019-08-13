The court did not consider the claim of the pilots at Air Canada (PHOTO)

Loading...

A Federal appeals court dismissed the lawsuit of former Air Canada pilots that have declared illegality of actions of company, which obliged some of them to retire at age 60.

The rejection of the appeal 18 former pilots connected with the decision of the canadian Tribunal for human rights that the airline had the right to force private pilots to retire at an age which he considers the industry standard.

The question of the retirement age of pilots at Air Canada was repeatedly raised both in the Tribunal and in Federal court over the past decade, despite the fact that the industry suffers from a shortage of pilots.

Taken on Friday the decision was the third case which was not appealed after the decisions at the level of the Tribunal and the Federal court.

Dismissed in 2011 and 2012 pilots, the latest in a series of wishes in the legal right to appeal against this, in their opinion, injustice, tried unsuccessfully to prove that Air Canada applied in their regard a policy of discrimination, forced to conclude a collective agreement providing for compulsory retirement.