The court forbade the arrow from Texas to own a gun, but he used a loophole in the law
The man that killed 7 people and injured at least 22 others during a shooting in West Texas during the weekend, was prohibited from owning or buying firearms. The court previously ruled that he was mentally unstable.
36-year-old shooter Seth Aaron ATOR, appears to have used a loophole in the Federal law on weapons, buying a semi-automatic rifle AR-15 from a private individual. In accordance with the laws of the state of Texas, background checks on private sales is not required.
Federal law States that once someone is “recognized as mentally unstable” or has been hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital, this information should be sent to the FBI database, known as the national instant check criminal record, I use a company that sells firearms. However, private transactions such verification is not required.
Senator Chuck Schumer on Tuesday called on majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell to expedite consideration of the bill on gun control, adopted by the House of representatives in February. The proposed legislation is aimed at establishing new requirements for data validation in the sale of firearms by private individuals.
“If this bill were law, this tragedy could have been avoided, the statement of Sumer. Leader McConnell, you have no excuse. We should hold a vote on the bill adopted by the House of representatives to immediately close these loopholes”.
Officials defended the database of the FBI, which, as it turned out, had previously prevented the purchase ATOR firearms.
“The inspection was held through the National instant criminal check. The system has worked. He applied for possession of weapons. And he was denied the weapons,” said John Wester, special agent of the Federal Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives.
White house officials met with lawmakers and members of Congress to discuss the possibility of introducing new legislation on gun control when Congress resumes work after the summer holidays next week.
President trump said that he advocated a more significant background check when selling guns, but also emphasized that mental health plays an important role in the mass executions.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
On Saturday around 15:00 local time, two employees of the highway patrol stopped the car on a highway near Midland. The driver of the car opened fire on the police, and then drove on, shooting at people and cars. Killing seven people, injured 22 people, including three police officers. The police reported that some victims received cuts glass broken in the result of shots at the Windows of the car.
Saturday, August 3, at El Paso (Texas) shooting occurred in the Walmart supermarket, which killed 22 people, another 26 are injured. Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of a young man, he was a 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.