The court found Dennis Holanda innocent of his father’s death (PHOTO)

Dennis Oland was acquitted of second-degree murder in 2011, which resulted in the death of his father, multimillionaire Richard.

This morning judge Terrence Morrison of the court of Queen’s bench in new Brunswick delivered its judgment in the crowded courtroom in Saint John.

Dennis Oland hugged his defense team after the verdict and his family members wept with joy.

In July 2011 Richard Oland was murdered, having received 45 blows with a weapon resembling the properties of a hammer, causing his skull is cracked in several places.

The prosecution argued that the motive was financial problems of Junior Holanda. The defence stated that the prosecution was based on circumstantial evidence which did not match other evidence.

51-year-old Oland was recognized by the jury guilty of murder in 2015, but the conviction was overturned on appeal and was appointed new trial. A second case was heard by a single judge.