The court has deprived Natalia Bochkareva rights and fined a large sum
Famous Russian actress, star of TV series “Happy together” Natalia Bochkareva, who was detained with drugs in his underpants, suffered the first punishment. A Moscow court has denied the actress the rights for a year and eight months and fined 30 thousand rubles (approximately 11,5 thousand UAH). Now Bochkareva will be able to move in a car only as a passenger.
The actress at the meeting did not appear, although at the courthouse waiting for her numerous media outlets. I stood up for her ex-husband.
A case of drug possession will be considered separately. It Botchkareva threatens a more serious punishment.
Natalie has previously stated that she is doing well and said that went on tour.
Colleagues of the actress are sure that the drugs she was using, and with the cocaine it was set up. In the scandalous case of a name of a famous rapper, who was allegedly involved in selling drugs.
