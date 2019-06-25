The court in Armenia again sent the ex-President Robert Kocharyan under arrest (PHOTO)

The appellate court in Armenia on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of the Prosecutor General of the country and returned under arrest of the former head of Republic Robert Kocharyan. The ex-President as in December of last year, he came to the building of national security Service, where little more than a month ago, he was released by decision of the city court of General jurisdiction.

Kocharian is detained on remand for the third time from July 2018, reports TASS. Then a Yerevan court arrested him at the request of the Special investigation service of the country, presenting ex-President charged with the forcible overthrow of the constitutional order in 2008. Two weeks later, the Appellate court of Yerevan decided to release Kocharian due to the fact that he, under the Constitution, enjoys immunity.

The Prosecutor General’s office filed a motion in the court of cassation and after re-examination December 7, Kocharyan was again taken into custody. He was in the national security service building, where the jail of this Department – the criminal-Executive institution “Yerevan-center”. The defence has repeatedly tried to appeal the decision of the court but the term of arrest of ex-President was prolonged several times.

Office of the attorney General on April 29 approved the indictment in the case of Kocharian and sent the case to the court. But on may 18 the court of General jurisdiction of Yerevan released him under a personal guarantee of the former and current heads of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, and the proceedings of his case decided to close and send to the constitutional court for consideration on the subject of the legality of the use of this article to the ex-President.

The General Prosecutor’s office appealed this decision in the court of Appeal.

Earlier it was reported that Kocharyan and his defense refused to participate in the hearing. “Given that the criminal court of Appeal did not allow the defence of the Armenian second President to present their positions and, in flagrant violation of the principle of competitive procedure, was removed to the consultative room for pronouncement of the judicial act, declare that in protest, neither the President nor the members of the group will not participate in today’s meeting,” – said in a statement quoted by Panorama.

On Tuesday, the President was again taken into custody, and his case is returned to production. “The court of appeal decided to satisfy the complaint of the Prosecutor General, to send a criminal case to the same court for new investigation”, – stated in the decision.

In addition, it was decided “against Robert Kocharian to choose a measure of restraint in form of arrest and reverse the decision of sponsorship”. The decision to suspend the investigation and the appeal to the constitutional court was also abolished. Immediately after the verdict, the police were ordered to go to the seat of Kocharian and take him into custody.

But, like last time, in jail, the President himself appeared. In front of the gathered his supporters protesting against the decision of the court. Protesters greeted Kocharian applause.

“I have so much more to say,” said the ex-President asked to comment on the decision on his arrest, and then got in the car and proceeded to the gate of the building. After that, the crowd went his son Levon, thanked them for their support and called for an end to the rally, as “more nothing to do here”. The protesters dispersed.

The case of Robert Kocharyan due to the events of March 1-2, 2008 after the presidential elections in Armenia held on February 19. According to the official results, the winner Serzh Sargsyan. The supporters of the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who again claimed the top job, refused to recognize the data of the Central election Commission about the victory of Sargsyan and came out to protest on the streets of Yerevan.

Early on the morning of 1 March the police attacked spent the night at Freedom square in Yerevan of opposition demonstrators. Later that same day on the square near the monument to Alexander Myasnikyan and in its vicinity between protesters and security forces clashed, resulting in 10 people (eight demonstrators and two policemen) were killed and more than 250 people were injured, including 33 of a custody order. The circumstances of the death are still unclear.

In a criminal case in connection with the incident were arrested 106 people. Most of the defendants were sentenced to terms of up to five years of imprisonment. Most of the organizers of the riots were released under an Amnesty in 2009.

Harassed and subjected to Nikol Pashinyan, who in 2008 was a member of the election headquarters of Levon Ter-Petrosyan. After the riots of March 1-2, Pashinyan was wanted. He surrendered to authorities in 2009 and in January 2010 was sentenced to seven years on charges of organizing mass riots. In may 2011 Pashinyan was released on Amnesty.

In the spring of 2018 took place in Armenia velvet revolution, which ended with the victory of Nikol Pashinian and his supporters. Since assuming office as Prime Minister of the country is Serzh Sargsyan, Pashinyan ordered to conduct a thorough investigation of the events of 10 years ago and announced inevitable disclosure “cases on 1 March”. In the end, Armenia began to hold and to declare the wanted list of one after another of the major politicians and their families.

Robert Kocharian has called the accusations trumped up political prosecution to remove him from participation in the political processes in Armenia on the eve of early parliamentary elections scheduled for 9 December 2018.

In this case the charges brought against former defense Minister of Armenia Mikael Harutyunyan, former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan and former Secretary General of the CSTO Yuri Khachaturov, who served in 2008 in the Armenian armed forces. October 31, 2018, the investigation was announced, former Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, head of the main Department for investigation of particularly important cases Vahan Harutyunyan, who participated in the falsification of evidence during the first investigation of the riots of 2008.

The second President of Armenia Robert Kocharian led the country since 30 March 1998 and 9 April 2008. Prior to that, he was the Prime Minister of Armenia and President of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.