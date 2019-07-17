The court in new York sentenced a known drug Lord El Chapo
Joaquin Guzman Loera, a crime boss known as El Chapo, who controlled much of the illicit drug trade in the Western hemisphere for nearly three decades, July 17, was sentenced in new York to life imprisonment and 30 years imprisonment.
Before the sentencing 62-year-old Guzman told a Federal judge that his case was “tainted by” misconduct of jurors. He said that the judge denied him a fair trial on charges of drug trafficking, “when the whole world was watching the process.” He also added that America lacks justice, and it is corrupt as other countries, writes NBC News.
Guzman said that was not respected their human rights. According to him, the last 30 months in prison for him was torture. The drug Lord said that he sleeps poorly, has trouble breathing, hasn’t seen sunlight and can’t see my wife or daughters.
In addition, he thanked his family, lawyers, prison guards and supporters for your prayers.
Guzman, whose nickname El Chapo, is to its growth and is translated as “Shorty”, was the head of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel and is responsible for delivering over 200 tons of cocaine in the United States. In addition, he carried out the brutal killings and was involved in corruption, including bribery of politicians.
Life imprisonment in this case is mandatory under the Federal rules of sentencing, but the justice Department asked judge Brian Cogan to add to the dealer another 30 years in prison because Guzman illegally used firearms in the Commission of their crimes.
Guzman’s lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman said that because El Chapo was sentenced to life imprisonment, an additional request for 30 years proved that the proceedings against his client was a “show trial”.
Mexican authorities arrested guzmán in 2014, but then they rejected a US request for his extradition, calling it a matter of national sovereignty.
In 2015, Guzman escaped from prison through a complex tunnel a mile long (1.6 km) dug under his prison safety. He was hiding from law enforcement authorities almost six months, in the end it was again captured in January 2016 in Los Mochis. This time, after a year of negotiations, Mexico agreed to extradite him to the US.
The government of the United States and Mexico, presented the arrest and conviction of Guzman as a victory over the deadliest criminal organization in the Western hemisphere. But analysts say the Sinaloa cartel continued to thrive despite the loss of the leader, because, according to experts, it has a horizontal structure and not so much depends on the leaders.
