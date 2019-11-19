The court of justice has called the deadline, when Russia has to submit its proof of not participating in…
By decision of the International court of justice in the Hague, Russia has received up to 8 December 2020 for the preparation of documents in response to Ukrainian action the case of the financing of Russian terrorism. This was reported by the press service of the court.
“The court has fixed 8 December as the deadline for submission of the counter-memorial in the case concerning application of the International Convention”, — stated in the message.
As reported by “FACTS”, informed the Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Olena zerkal stated that after the decision of the International court of justice recognized the validity of the claims of Ukraine to Russia in the case of the financing of terrorism, Russia will have to make excuses.
The decision of the court in Ukraine is expected not earlier 2022-2023 years, stressing that the exact date of its announcement will be known not earlier than in a year.
Recall, 18 November Russia has fulfilled the verdict of the International sea Tribunal in the case of the seizure of Ukrainian military ships in the Kerch Strait.
