The court of MH17: the United States can be footage of a missile launch by ‘Boeing’, but they will not declassify
The court in the case of MH17 asked to declassify satellite images, which, perhaps, captures the moment missile launch by “Boeing”, carrying out flight MH17 in the sky over Donbas in July 2014, the BBC reports.
The Prosecutor’s office reported that a similar request was sent to the United States in 2014. In response, Washington sent a Memorandum (official) with description pictures and accompanying technical information.
Then the chief Prosecutor of the Netherlands in cases of terrorism provided the opportunity to check how true was the information contained in the Memorandum. The Prosecutor was able to personally see the classified American imagery and compare them with the description in the Memorandum.
“The Prosecutor came to the conclusion that the information in the Memorandum confirmed by other sources, which he learned about,” — said today the judge leading the meeting.
The Memorandum provided by the United States, and the conclusion of the Prosecutor of the Netherlands in cases of terrorism has been attached to the case materials. Themselves, however, satellite imagery available to US, and has not been declassified, and thus the General public will not see them.
“We are talking, presumably, about images of secret US military satellites. USA does not want to share their source data, as it will reveal the technical capabilities of these satellites. Therefore, the Americans shared data that these satellites are collected from the employee of the Dutch security authorities, who personally saw the source of the information,” — said the representative of the investigative group is Bellingcat Hristo Grozev.
Earlier, the joint investigation team (JIT), which leads international investigation into the crash of the Boeing MH17, concluded that the plane was shot down by a missile fired from anti-aircraft missile complex “Buk” near the settlement of Snow. The investigators believe that the missile system was delivered to Ukraine from Russia.
Of involvement in the plane crash the public Prosecutor’s office accused four:
- Igor Girkin (Strelkov), a citizen of Russia, Minister of defence DND, a retired officer of the FSB
- Sergey Dubinsky, a citizen of Russia, senior officer of the GRU of the Russian army retired
- Oleg Pulatov, a Russian citizen, Lieutenant Colonel of the airborne troops of the Russian army
- Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian citizen, the commander of the reconnaissance unit GRU, the self-proclaimed DND
The Russian authorities consistently deny any involvement in the crash.
The court held under the laws of the Netherlands, since the majority of the 298 people aboard the plane were citizens of this country.
bookmark