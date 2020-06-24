The court ordered the insurers and hospitals to publish the prices for medical services
On Tuesday, June 23, the administration trump won a court decision that supported the plan of the President of the United States to require insurers and hospitals to disclose the actual prices for common tests and procedures to support competition and reduce costs, writes Time.
The head of the Department of health and human services Alex Azar said that the decision in the Federal court of Washington’s “resounding victory” for efforts of President Donald trump on disclosure of confusing the pricing system in health care to patients and their families could make more informed decisions about your treatment.
“It could be bigger than the healthcare, wrote trump on Twitter. — Congratulations America!”
But the American hospital Association, which sued to block administrative rules trump became the losing party, has announced that it will appeal. Industry representatives argue that the forced disclosure of the prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers, is tantamount to abuse of good will.
This means that the decision of the district judge of the United States Carl Nichols might not be the last word.
“American patients deserve to take control of your health, — reads the statement of the hazard. — Especially when patients seek the necessary assistance during emergencies in public health, is more important than ever to have free access to actual prices for medical services”.
Melinda Hatton, General counsel for the hospital Association, said the trade group was disappointed at the decision to support what she called “incorrect” policy. Hutton also referred to the pandemic coronavirus, stating that compliance with this rule will lead to new costs at the wrong time.
“This also imposes a considerable burden on hospitals at a time when resources are limited and must be spent on patient care,’ said Hutton. — The Association will appeal this decision and seek expedited consideration.”
The rule of information disclosure will come into force in January, but the exact schedule is unclear.
However, counsel patients Cynthia Fisher said the judge’s decision will help to demystify health care costs and consistent with what most people want to see.
“Americans want hospitals and insurance companies to disclose their hidden prices, and we believe that it will reduce prices,” said Fisher.
As proposed, rule administration, trump will demand that the hospital:
- published in easy-to-consumer order agreed rates for 300 of the most common services that can be scheduled in advance, such as knee replacement, cesarean section, or MRI scan. Hospitals will have to disclose that they would be willing to take if the patient pays cash. Information will be updated each year;
- publish all their data in a format that can be read on the Internet other computer systems. This would allow web developers and customer groups to offer tools that can use the patients and their families.
Insurers also oppose trump’s plan, claiming that it may encourage suppliers offering the best prices, raise the prices when they see that competitors are getting more money.
