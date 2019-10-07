The court ordered trump to show to the prosecutors of new York tax returns for 8 years
October 7, a Federal judge ruled that the U.S. President Donald trump would give to the prosecutors of the state of new York their tax return for the 8-year period.
The decision was taken after the office of Manhattan district attorney sent a subpoena to the accounting firm of trump, Mazars USA — personal and corporate taxes President since 2011, says Business Insider.
A team of lawyers trump, in turn, tried to block the subpoena, arguing that the incumbent President enjoys immunity against criminal investigation.
The judge, U.S. district court, Victor Marrero wrote in his ruling that the argument of the President is “extraordinary” and “contrary to the government structure and constitutional values.” The judge rejected the claim of defenders of the trump.
Lawyers President, stated that the appeal against the decision.
The agenda of the Manhattan district attorney was part of a wider investigation that violated the organization trump the laws of the state of new York, and whether it is connected with secret cash payments to women who claimed to have had contact with trump.
It is reported that the investigation began after Federal prosecutors from the southern district of new York officially closed the criminal investigation of such payments in July.
Michael Cohen, a longtime personal attorney trump, pleaded guilty in a Federal investigation on several charges: fraud with banks, tax evasion, violations of campaign financing. He is serving a three-year term in Federal prison. CNN reported last month that the attorney already has interviewed Cohen in the course of its investigation.
Payments that are investigated have been made to the actress of films for adults Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) and the former Playboy model Karen Mcdougal.
Cohen admitted that he assisted in both cases, but said that he did it at the direction of trump. In addition to the involvement of the President in the scheme, Cohen gave to investigators and legislators documentary evidence that trump and other senior executives were aware of the payments.
Cohen also testified to Congress early this year that Allen Weisselberg, longtime chief accountant of the Trump Organization, witnessed the direct involvement of trump in the illegal payoffs for silence Clifford. Cohen said that they Weisselberg were both in the office of the trump, when trump “told us to go back to the office Weisselberg and deal with these [$130 000, paid Daniels]”.
In the end, the President has not been charged: it is unclear due to lack of evidence or guidelines of the Department of justice that protects the leader from this kind of accusations.