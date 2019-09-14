The court sent the famous actress in prison for bribe for admission daughter in College
The star of the show “Desperate Housewives” felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days imprisonment. In addition, the actress must pay a fine in the amount of $30 thousand and to fulfill 250 hours of community service. This writes the “Voice of America”.
In may 2019, Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud.
She paid $15 thousand a fake charity organization that is associated with the organizer of this fraudulent scheme by Rick singer. In the end it helped her daughter to take the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT — an exam that tests basic knowledge on the subjects).
“I fully admit his guilt and deeply sorry and ashamed of what I did. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept any consequences that arise from these actions <…> I want to apologize to the students who every day work hard to enter University, and to their parents who sacrifice to support their children, and do it honestly,” said Huffman.
Huffman is the first of the 51 defendants in this case: wealthy parents give bribes to get their children to enroll in elite universities in the US.
How it all happened
The state of Massachusetts on 12 March published details of a massive fraudulent scheme admission to prestigious universities in the country. Partial list of accused 50 people. In the center of the scheme – William “Rick” singer, the owner of the company on preparation for entering universities.
According to investigators, in 2011 the singer received about $25 million from wealthy parents on account of their formal charitable organizations in bribes to guarantee the admission of children to the elite universities.
Against parents put forward specific charges of fraud for tax evasion – the payments were charitable donations, and therefore the Singer paid bribes were not taxed.
The singer was charged with conspiracy to commit extortion, money laundering and obstruction of justice. The case involves 31 parent and 18 administrators, teachers and sports coaches from several major and prestigious American universities (including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of southern California).
According to investigators, the singer helped the children of their clients to fraudulently obtain higher scores on the SAT/ACT for graduates. He advised clients to doctor’s that their children with learning difficulties: it gave adolescents additional time on tests and the ability to take them separately from other students.
On parents had to change the venue of test: a school in Houston, Texas, or in the vicinity of Los Angeles, California. There, according to the prosecution, the singer agreed with the administrators of the test, Niki Williams and Igor Dvorsky. For amounts up to $10,000 for test (the clients paid the Singer $15,000 to $75000 per test) Williams and dworsky, according to the prosecution, allowed third parties to pass tests instead of examinees, or dictated to adolescents the correct answers, or corrected already written by students tests.
Prosecutors said that in many cases children did not know about the fraudulent scheme.
But the tests were only one component. Sports in American universities – a multibillion-dollar industry. Students showing good performance in sports, as a rule, can count on benefits enrollment. It used the singer, who represented the children of their wealthy clients outstanding athletes, even if they have never done, for example, rowing (as the daughter of actress Lori loughlin), football or water Polo.
Parents did a staged photo either team singer retouched photos of other people, and at the same time came up with the children of the clients impressive sports career. Were the only people in schools, where she studied graduates: “As he is a future champion in water Polo? We have a school even and the mug was not like this!”.
In these fraud, according to the prosecution, the Singer helped bribed coaches and sports administrators of several large universities. Four worked at the University of southern California. They also helped to avoid questions after the enrolment why the student is not engaged in the stated sport? This is usually tried to blame it on the injury.
Bribes were transferred to the administrators under the guise of donations to the development funds of certain sports programs.
