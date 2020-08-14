The court suspended the decision of the AMC about the arrest of accounts of tobacco companies
Enforce penalty from tobacco companies are banned
The economic court has satisfied the petition of the tobacco companies, suspending the decision to arrest their accounts in UAH 6.5 bn.
The economic court of Kiev has suspended the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee, which in the framework of the enforcement of the penalty of 6.5 billion UAH were arrested on account of a tobacco company, writes Interfax-Ukraine.
“The court rejected their petition. We welcome this decision, as the arrest of accounts could jeopardize the normal functioning of the large companies and have a negative impact on tax revenues in the budget”, — commented the decision the head of Department on work with authorities of the British American tobacco Ukraine Yuriy Rylach.
He also said that the economic Court of Kiev refused to cancel the decision of the AMC about the fine company. “Unfortunately, the decision was not in our favor. We appealed to the court of Appeal and now open the appeal proceedings”, — noted Relac.
The company also does not preclude the submission to international arbitration, this option is being considered at the level of the headquarters in London.
The court’s decision also commented in Imperial Tobacco. It noted that in order to avoid pressure and interest accrual were forced to pay a fine, but will continue to challenge the decision of the AMCU in the courts.
In addition, the decision of Economic court welcomed the Tedis Ukraine. “The voice of business is heard,” — said the CEO of the company Taras Kornichenko, noting that the company has nearly 10 years working exclusively in the legal field of Ukraine and is one of the budget forming enterprises of the country.
Recall, 10 October 2019 Antitrust has komutatoriai cigarette manufacturers and the distributor of Tedis Ukraine for a total amount of 6.5 billion hryvnias. Among the fined companies – Philip Morris, JT international, Imperial tobacco, the Production and the British American tobacco (Priluki). Posielanie company filed a lawsuit against AMC.
