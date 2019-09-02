The courts in Moscow took a decision on deprivation of the parental rights of participants of mass actions…
Monday, September 2, the Lefortovo district court of Moscow refused to satisfy the claim of the public Prosecutor to Dmitry and Olga Prokopovym, which wanted to deprive of the parental rights from-for protest actions on July 27, 2019. The hearing lasted about six hours behind closed doors. This is due to the fact that the case involved the rights of minors.
Pokazowy wife was not present for a good reason. Their oldest child went to first grade. The interests of Dmitry and Olga, and their infant son were represented by four lawyers.
The prosecution argued that, on 27 July Prokesova took the unauthorized action of a minor child during the course of the rally handed it to a third party. The actions of the spouses, the Prosecutor’s office saw “a threat to the health and life of the boy, and causing him physical and mental harm.” “The wife, exploiting the child has abused their parental rights to the detriment of the son”, — said the Prosecutor.
Have Prokopovych was a different version. In July, they stated that participation in the rally had not taken and just left on Saturday for a walk with my son. “Third person”, which they gave to hold the baby, in fact, a cousin of Olga Sergey Fomin.
Lawyer Alexey Dobrynin told reporters that he regarded the case as clearly political. “There is an unhealthy trend: people trying to implement their political will, to get criminal cases. And those who walks with the children, can be deprived of parental rights”, — said the lawyer.
The judge orally advised Prokopovym not to participate in protest actions. The judge announced the reason for his decision. It will be known in a few days when lawyers get the full text. Defenders of the spouses expressed satisfaction with the verdict. Lawyer Catherine Thrust noted that the court had taken “the only possible justice in this case”, not allowing to make a baby hostage “in such cases”.
On the same day, September 2, nikulinskaya district court of Moscow took a similar decision in respect of spouses Elena and Peter Chomsky. They wanted to deprive of the parental rights for 3 shares Aug.
As already reported “FACTS” in Moscow for several weeks held a protest demanding to be allowed independent candidates for the elections to the Moscow city Duma. In rallies and marches attended by tens of thousands of Muscovites. Only for two Saturdays 27 July and 3 August, the police detained about 2,500 people. Riot policemen and Regardie acted tough, beating up activists and even bystanders. A number of detainees charged with “mass riots”. In this article, are charged with 14 people.
