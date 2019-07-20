The cows made a break for rest in the lake
A funny incident occurred in the United States.
Long-haired cow, Doris and Hilda, who lives on a farm in the County of lake (Illinois, USA), had previously come to the attention of the local media, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
Three months ago, cow ran away from the hostess and walked around the track, after which he was returned home.
And now this time Jacqueline Armstrong again went to the police asking for assistance — Doris and Hilda had disappeared again.
Fugitives found pretty quickly — it turned out that they have a nice time swimming in the local lake. Police had to wait patiently on the shore until the cows finish their water treatments, and then conducted them to the farm and handed over to the owner.