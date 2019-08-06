The Creator of “Supernatural,” told about the series finale
Before the premiere of the latest season of “Supernatural” a few weeks, but the entire crew of the show already knows how it will end.
Knows that the Creator of the “Sverhu” Eric Kripke, a project for a long time left – but still watching over the fate of their offspring.
Executive producer of “Supernatural,” Robert singer in a new interview with CinemaBlend revealed that Eric Kripke is not just one of the first to find out how to end the series – but given the producers their “seal of approval”. Any participation in “brainstorming” Kripke said goodbye with “the Supernatural” after season 5, didn’t take:
“We, in fact, have consulted with Eric – admits the singer. – He’s left the series a long time ago, now everything is completely different. I know that Jensen discussed with Eric our idea of the ending, because Jensen wasn’t too sure about it, and we talked with Eric, and Eric said, “Oh, that would be awesome! What are you, crazy?” So in a sense, “seal of approval” from Eric we have.”
Recall, Eric Kripke, initially created the “Supernatural”, has decided to leave the show after season 5 ended with cliffhangers. In the final Sam was trapped in Hell and Dean was reunited with Lisa to lead a relaxed and happy “normal” life, but in the end the audience showed Sam, miraculously rescued from Hell and watching Lisa’s house. If, as was once supposed, it would be the finale of the whole series, full satisfaction from the ending, the audience would, of course, did not get – but would still be at least some sense of peace and hope.
Now, however, it is unclear what will be the ending of the series in the style of the latest season of Eric Kripke (since he approved the ending), or completely different. In any case, we know this not before 2020: we will remind, the 15th and final season of “Supernatural” returns to the air October 10, 2019 and will consist of 20 episodes, that is the outcome in the spring of 2020.