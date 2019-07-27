The creators of “the Avengers” showed a funny blooper reel
The creators of the acclaimed action “Avengers. The finale,” which closed the series of films about the crew of the most popular Marvel superhero, showed a funny video cutting bad takes. It seems to miss on the set the actors was not necessary.
A short video appeared on the YouTube channel of Marvel Studios Movies, which already gathered more than 160 thousand views.
Like any other movie, the final part of “the Avengers” also filmed some setbacks. And now the brightest of them were included in one movie. Now fans know that Robert Downey Jr. broke on the set of the tesseract, and Chris Hemsworth is not immediately able so deftly to catch the hammer of Thor.
We will remind, in the first weekend of the film “the Avengers. The final” set a world record. Fees paintings worldwide amounted to $1.2 billion.