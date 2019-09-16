The creators of the series “Friends” called hindering the restart of the show cause
The creators of the series “Friends” called the cause of preventing the restart of the show, the show which ended 25 years ago. Fans of the audience favorite characters not continue.
One of the authors of the sitcom Marta Kauffman believes that “reset” will ruin memories project won the hearts of millions of people around the world. Even shooting a reunion of old friends will not be able to surpass the original story.
“I agree with my colleague. We presented a show that was planned. Understand that the audience nostalgic for Phoebe, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Rachel, Ross, but we can’t pay you back, without spoiling the impression of the original. Offer fans just to revisit a favorite story,” Variety quoted the words of co-author of the series Kevin bright.