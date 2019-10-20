The credit card fraud: 5 ways to cheat
Fraud and data leakage — all on the rise. Not surprisingly, 2019 promises to be the worst year for the protection of your privacy.
Here’s what you need to know about the five threats facing you and your card account.
- Skimmer
Skimmers for credit cards located directly above the usual slots for credit times. They are designed to interfere with their normal work. At first glance, the card reader looks normal, but really your data is already working scammers.
The most common places for skimmers credit card located at gas stations and ATMs. After hours, they are often not in control. This allows criminals to easily install and remove the skimmers.
How can they miss that? Many skimmers are so small and secretive that they are difficult to notice.
How can you avoid these insidious devices? Paying the cashier at the gas station, you can easily avoid the risk of encounter with a skimmer. Choosing a cash machine, try to stick to machines that are connected to your Bank, and not the generic device.
- Fraud in retail
As it turned out, payment in cash does not eliminate the possibility of fraud by the seller. Skimmers credit card or software skimming, you can easily connect to the registry.
One of the most effective methods of combating fraud in the retail trade chip EVP on your credit or debit card. Not every map has a similar chip, but where they exist, to retrieve data much more difficult. Most skimmers are scanning the magnetic stripe to extract your data, so your chip card cannot be copied in the same way.
Another way is to pay cash.
- Hacks in popular locations
Such establishments as fast food restaurants have become priority targets for hackers because of the huge amount of money.
Cash in the wallet is the safest way to avoid fraud. But what if you frequently eat outside the home and paying with a credit card? In this case, the credit limit may restrict the amount of money stolen
- Forget free Wi-Fi
While traveling, Wi-Fi – a Holy cause. At a hotel or café Wi-Fi is usually the default choice. When Wi-Fi is free, it’s even better, right? But not always.
The fact that free Wi-Fi has its own security problems. Network owners can easily keep track of your activity, as strangers and hackers even easier to navigate on the computer you are using in the network.
If you can’t live without the Internet, is to mask their online activity by using VPN to hide your identity, protect your device with encryption and keep out hackers.
- Emails
We can’t hide fraud or hacking, not speaking about phishing — the most annoying and prolific cybercrime in network. It is so popular because readily available. Opening the letter, you invite the hacker.
Most often phishing scams in your mailbox or social networks, such as Facebook Messenger. Sometimes, the messages look like official government forms, or corporate communications.
No matter what they say in the message or on the web, never enter personal information on the Internet unless you are certain that the web site official. Usually you can find this by looking at the address bar. If the URL is long, complicated and contains no friends.”com”, which you know and love, it is a fake.