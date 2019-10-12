The creeps: DZIDZIO struck the national anthem before the match Ukraine — Lithuania (video)
Network admire the performance of the anthem of Ukraine DZIDZIO (Mikhail Khoma) before a home match selection for Euro 2020 qualifier between Ukraine and Lithuania held on October 11 in Kharkiv.
As you know, the Ukrainians won with a score 2:0. Fans DZIDZIO sure it was he who inspired the players to victory.
“That’s grosime! That’s execution!!! Direct the creeps. Yes, strong Michael Homa, known to most as Jiji. And my congratulations to the team on victory!” – wrote policies Borislav Birch.
Netizens say that after such a performance, to “I want to go on the field and score a goal”
“Sincerity, respect, responsibility, love. To their country and people who live in it. All in this version. Thanks To Michael Homa! We know and love as Jiji”, — said the politician Vyacheslav Kirilenko.
Also compare the performance of the anthem DZIDZIO and Tina Karol.
Recall that Tina has performed the anthem on the roof during the March of dignity in Kiev center.
