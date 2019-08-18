The crew of the Airbus, sat down on his belly in the suburbs, included in the list of ‘Peacekeeper’ for ‘the legalization of the annexation of Crimea’ (PHOTOS)

Loading...

All members of the crew of the plane Airbus-321 Ural airlines, emergency shrunken in the suburbs in a corn field, included in the database of the Ukrainian website “Peacemaker” as accomplices “of the occupation regime”.

The site has a personal data of the aircraft commander by Damir Yusupov, co-pilot George Murzin and five cabin crew – Dmitry Goncharenko, Yana Yagodina, Nadezhda Vershinina, aliyah LAKEWAY and Dmitry Havlickova, reports “Interfax”.

Reasons for entry in the database “Peacemaker” called “deliberate violation of state borders of Ukraine”, “participation in attempts to legalize the annexation of Crimea” and “complicity in the illegal movement of people and goods in the occupied by Russian invaders of the territory.”

In addition, for the organization of the flight to the Crimea and “participation in attempts to legalize the annexation of the Crimea” in the black list includes the General Director of tour operator “Dolphin” Sergey Romashkin.

We recall the morning of August 15, a passenger plane Airbus A321 of airline “Ural airlines” flew from the capital airport of Zhukovsky, Simferopol. However, immediately after takeoff the plane made an emergency landing in a cornfield. According to the airline and the Federal air transport Agency, in both the engine taking off the liner hit the bird, resulting in failed, and then fire the power plant.

After landing all passengers were evacuated. All on Board the plane were more than 230 people, including 226 passengers, including 41 children.

In the accident injured 75 people, one was hospitalized. Among the victims was a pregnant woman. After the incident, most of the passengers refused to continue the flight to the Crimea.

Experts and officials gave high assessment of the actions of the crew, called the pilots heroes. “It is clear that the actions of the crew deserve the highest praise, following consideration of this situation will need to prepare documents about how to present them to the state awards”, – said Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Base “Peacemaker”

The Ukrainian site “Peacemaker” was created in 2014, after the annexation of Crimea to Russia, at the initiative of then-freelance adviser to the Minister of internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko. The website bills itself as “an online representation of the research Center for crimes against fundamentals of national security of Ukraine, peace and security of citizens.”

Earlier in the list of “Peacemaker” were many famous Russian artists and musicians. There even were those who had publicly spoken against joining of Crimea to Russia: the Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak and Belarusian writer, winner of the Nobel prize for literature Svetlana Aleksievich.

“From the point of view of international law, the Ukrainian Crimea. Point”, – said Sobchak in 2017 before he joined the presidential race. She added that his actions on the Peninsula, Russia has violated the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 and now it is important “to restore friendship between Russia and Ukraine at any cost.”

But Svetlana Alexievich called the annexation of Crimea a “political robbery”. Moreover, this relation, unlike Sobchak, she expressed at once, in the early spring of 2014 because of what it became known as “rusofobkoy” and “banderovka”, wrote the portal “Crimea.Realities”.

Last year in the list of “Peacemaker” got the former Chancellor of Germany and “Putin’s friend” Gerhard Schroeder. This has led to an international scandal. November 15, 2018, the German foreign Ministry condemned the inclusion of the policy in the database, and demanded that the authorities of Ukraine to close down the online resource, the newspaper Die Zeit.

Recall that the annexation of Crimea to Russia and creation of the site “Peacemaker” was preceded by turbulent events in Kiev. At the end of 2013 and beginning of 2014 in Ukraine began mass protests after the government slowed down the process of European integration. Many months of mass protest resulted in clashes with law enforcement officers. After the protesters managed to capture several administrative buildings, President Viktor Yanukovych in late February 2014 fled outside Ukraine and found refuge in Russia.

In March 2014, with the participation of the Russian military were carried out the change of power in the Ukrainian Crimea and then held a referendum on joining Russia. “Due to the high moral and volitional qualities, good training and endurance of officers and soldiers managed in a peaceful and tranquil setting to hold a referendum. The population of the Crimea, to assess the correctness and high level of professional training of personnel of the Armed forces, with gratitude called the Russian military “polite people”, – stated in the report of the defense Ministry, which in late years has heard Vladimir Putin.

The referendum was attended by more than 80% of eligible voters. For reunification with Russia voted 96.7% and 95.6% of residents of Crimea and Sevastopol, respectively. 18 Mar 2014 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Treaty accepting the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation, and on March 21 it was ratified by the Federal Assembly.

Ukraine considers Crimea as temporarily occupied territory. And the international community as a whole appreciates the actions of Russia as annexation and aggression against Ukraine. The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly did not recognize Russian ownership of the Crimea. The position of Russia was supported only by Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, North Korea, Nicaragua, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

In connection with the territorial dispute over Crimea Ukraine, USA, European Union and other countries imposed a series of sanctions against Russia, Russian businessmen and politicians, who visited the Crimea public figures and leading business on the Peninsula companies, both from Russia and from other countries.