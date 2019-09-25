The crew of the show “heads and Tails” is in trouble (photos, video)
The team of the popular show “heads and Tails” during the work on the release, dedicated to the Indonesian province of Papua, were in a difficult situation.
In the city where the shooting took place shows, started an armed uprising, and the team was unable to leave the hotel.
View this post in Instagram
Prisoners of the revolution began broadcasting Alina Ostrowska, Director Jaroslav Andrushchenko, operator Paul Policy and producer Julia Maceluch.
View this post in Instagram
“The airport is closed, the streets — the confrontation of protesters with police and military. Everywhere fires, armed people”, — reported team members from Indonesia.
Later one of the locals helped the team to be evacuated on a military plane.
View this post in Instagram
We will remind, earlier leading “eagle and Tails” by Anton Ptushkin’s composition was detained at the Hungarian border.
