The criminal world of Russia remained without the main “thief in law”
The Russian underworld is left without a leader due to the active application of article 210.1 of the Criminal code, which punishes holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy. This is with reference to a source in law enforcement publication reports “Rosbalt”.
After his arrest, “the thief in the law” Oleg Medvedev (Shishkanov), also known as Syscan, charges for this article began to show, and other criminal authorities. In this regard, many of them decided to leave Russia. As a new place of residence “thieves in law” are likely to choose Turkey, Israel, Cyprus or Bulgaria.
There are problems with the collection of funds in a “Union Fund”. It Siskan was responsible for its storage.
However, according to sources, suffer from extensive use of article 210.1 of the criminal code began and law enforcement officers. Recently, the CID was replaced by the head of the Department on counteracting “thieves in law”, however, in conditions when the country left the “big fish” is very difficult to show a performance. As a result, investigators have to be content with such characters as a former “thief in law” Mamuka Mgaloblishvili, who was arrested recently for stealing a phone from a teenager.
