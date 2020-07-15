The crisis in the energy sector: mines begin to resume work
Ukrainian miners resume work
Centrenergo beginning to sign contracts with mines to supply coal after approval of the pricing principle.
Centrenergo agreed to the procurement of coal from mine Hope. Following this agreement, the company will resume work from Wednesday, July 15, said the Director of the mine Igor Pilei.
According to him, the mine will provide Centrenergo coal in the amount of not less than 550 tons per day, equivalent to 8-10 commercial cars.
Blaze noted that the agreement will allow to repay debts to workers of the mine in the amount of UAH 50 million, including 39 million in salary.
“Despite the fact that our appeal to the state banks to provide “Tsentrenergo” line of credit still remains unanswered, we agreed to meet the miners on terms acceptable to both parties. At the same time, I hope that the decision to grant the loan to us thanks to the assistance of the acting Minister Olga Bukovec will be made soon,” — said acting General Director of Centrenergo Alexander Korchinsky.
