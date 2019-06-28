The crocodile swallowed his jaw
In Australia anglers attacked by a crocodile that swallowed his jaw, reports . In Kakadu national Park, three men decided to eat on the boat. On the other side of the lagoon suddenly saw a crocodile, whose length was 4.5 meters. He swam quickly to vacationers.
Then the predator disappeared under the water. Ten minutes later he emerged and approached the boat. At this point, the fishermen could see that he had partially missing upper jaw.
According to zoologists, the crocodile could eat my jaw accidentally pierced her lower teeth. After that, the reptile could easily live for another year or two.
It should be noted that saltwater crocodiles are among the largest predators on the planet. Males can reach seven meters in length and weighing up to two tons. Vstrechautsya they are on the shores of India, in many countries in South-East Asia, Papua New Guinea and Northern Australia.
