The crossover BMW X7 was turned into a pickup
The concept has received a five-seat cabin and a cargo platform coated teak.
A dozen students for 10 months have altered a test mule BMW X7 in the truck that you plan to use for the annual summit motorcycle BMW Motorrad Days. The concept is equipped with adjustable suspension and a special loading platform, which may be suitable for transporting tourist bike BMW F 850 GS.
To create a pickup X7 pupils replaced the rear part of the cockpit of the donor on the platform with hand-finished teak lining of composite material, lining, printed on a 3D printer and special fasteners for motorcycles, made to order. As a result, the novelty began to weigh 200 kg lighter than a standard SUV.
For the performance of the pickup truck meets the 3.0-litre petrol turbo engine 335 HP of power and 450 Nm of torque, which is transmitted to all four wheels via 8-speed automatic transmission.
Despite the fact that the concept car is fully functional and certified for movement on public roads, BMW has no plans to put a pickup X7 on the conveyor.