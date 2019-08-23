The cry of the soul: Oleg Vinnik has released a new song (video)
On the Day of the Ukrainian flag, a popular Ukrainian singer, the favorite of women Oleg Vinnik, recently released its collection of jewelry, pleased fans new work. The musician presented a dramatic track in the Ukrainian language “Close on earth”, which touches the depths of your soul.
“Listen to the words of this song. I wish very much that she led to the restoration of peace in our country”, — calls on the artist, presenting a new composition.
We will remind, for the first time this song Oleg Vinnik performed during the filming of the show the TV channel “Ukraine”, dedicated to the independence Day of the country “S day narodzhennya, crane!”.
Live song “Close on earth” can be heard tomorrow, August 24, at the stadium “arena Lviv” in the framework of a solo concert by Oleg Vinnik which will be a continuation of all-Ukrainian tour “Roksolana”.
