The cub became friends with the otter and loves to play with her catch
September 14, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Wildlife Fund, a non-profit organization headquartered in Miami (USA), published a video with an example of a very unusual friendship that emerged between the two exotic Pets — a cub and an otter.
Friends enjoy their time together, having fun playing with each other. We immediately see that these animals are very different to each other attached.
How the lion cub and an otter running into each other across the room just can not but cause a smile.